Jackson sparks The Citadel to a 31-14 win over D-II Newberry

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cam Jackson ran for 110 yards and a touchdown as The Citadel ground past NCAA Division II Newberry College, 31-14 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs rushed for 374 yards and three touchdowns while holding the Wolves to just 66 yards on the ground.

Grant Drakeford got the Bulldogs on the board in the first quarter with a 29-yard touchdown run. Newberry answered when Darius Clark punched in from 3 yards out to make it 7-7. Jordan Black scored on a 1-yard run just before half and Jackson dashed 74 yards for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter for Gardner-Webb.

Dom Allen completed 4 of 10 passes for 37 yards and carried 16 times for 91 to lead The Citadel offence.