Sintra wins $615,000 Canadian Pacing Derby

CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Sintra overtook favourite Rockin Ron in deep stretch to win the $615,000 Canadian Pacing Derby on Saturday night.

Driver Jody Jamieson came on the inside to guide Sintra, a 12-1 pick, to victory in an unofficial time of one minute 48.1 seconds at Mohawk Racetrack.

The event was first contested in 1936 and is Canadian harness racing's oldest stakes competition.

Rockin Ron, the even-money favourite, finished second in the 10-horse field, with McWicked finishing third.