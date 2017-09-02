Many happy 'returns' as Marshall edges Miami (Ohio) 31-26

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Keion Davis returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and Chris Jackson added a 72-yard interception return for a score, but Marshall still needed to bat down a game-ending Hail Mary pass to defeat Miami (Ohio) 31-26 on Saturday night.

Davis sprinted straight up the middle, untouched, for 99 yards and a score the first time Marshall touched the ball. He later dashed up the right sideline for a 97-yard TD. The Thundering Herd special teams created a huge lane each time.

Miami's Gus Ragland completed 23 of 44 passes for 298 yards and two TDs, but a 42-yard heave into the end zone as time expired was tipped away. Ryan Smith, 7 catches 98 yards, handled both touchdown passes, the last pulling the RedHawks to 31-26 when he bounced off two defenders at the 5 before scoring.

Chase Litton, 20-30-208 yards, opened the final quarter with a 49-yarder to Willie Johnson on third-and-10, leading to a 27-yard Kaare Vedvik field goal and a 31-20 lead.