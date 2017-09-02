Blue Jays hit 3 HRs in 7-2 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE — Josh Donaldson hit a pivotal three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays deftly recovered from a second-inning injury to starting pitcher Marcus Stroman in a 7-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Kevin Pillar and Darwin Barney also homered for the last-place Blue Jays, who were in a 2-10 funk before winning two of three in a series that concludes Sunday.

Toronto was clinging to a two-run lead when Donaldson connected in the seventh off Richard Rodriguez, who was making his major league debut. Barney hit a two-run drive in the eighth to make it 7-0.

Seth Smith homered for the Orioles, who fell 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL wild-card slot.