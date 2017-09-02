Ertz shines as No. 20 K-State routs Central Arkansas 55-19

Snyder, who underwent treatment for throat cancer in the off-season, looked as energetic as ever on the sideline in his familiar purple wind breaker, barking at players and officials alike all night.

The 77-year-old coach had plenty to bark about, too.

The Bears played the Wildcats to a 10-10 draw through the first quarter, but Zuber's TD reception and Reed's punt return score blew the game open. The backups were in by the fourth quarter, and backup quarterback Skylar Thompson punctuated the night by leading Kansas State to one more touchdown.

"It was a very disappointing loss," Bears coach Steve Campbell said. "We knew before we came in here that if you had flaws and weaknesses, Kansas State is the type of team that will shine a fluorescent light on it completely,"

THE TAKEAWAY

Central Arkansas: The Bears returned 18 starters from a 10-win team, so it wasn't a surprise they made things tough on Kansas State early. But they didn't have enough speed, size or depth to hang with a team that many think could contend for a Big 12 championship.

Kansas State: There were plenty of teaching points after this one, regardless of the score. The defence blew too many coverages and gave up too many yards, and the defensive line was often manhandled by the Bears up front. Central Arkansas finished with 223 yards rushing.

GROUNDED GROUND GAME

The Wildcats expect to have one of the Big 12's best running games, but they were bottled up most of the night. Their two quarterbacks were their top two rushers, while Barnes managed just 29 yards on nine carries. "I don't think we played poorly, they just did a really good job against our running game," he said. "That's what opened up the passing game."

SILMON MISSING

Kansas State running back Justin Silmon, who is listed as the co-starter with Barnes, did not dress for the game. When asked about his status, Snyder replied: "We're hiding him." Then, he admitted that Silmon "will be out for probably two ballgames," but did not elaborate on why.

D.J. DOES IT ALL

Reed's punt return TD atoned for a kickoff return to start the game, which he brought back 96 yards only to get caught short of the end zone. "I'd like for his conditioning to be better," Snyder said, "but that's my fault, not his. We'll make up for that this week."

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas visits fellow FCS school Murray State next Saturday night.

Kansas State plays Charlotte next Saturday before hitting the road to Vanderbilt.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press