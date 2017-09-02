Patterson's 4TDs propel Ole Miss past S. Alabama 47-27

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns, giving Matt Luke a successful debut as head coach as the Rebels defeated South Alabama 47-27 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Luke's successful opener provided a moment of relief for a program plagued with off-season issues. Head coach Hugh Freeze resigned in July after revelations surfaced regarding his personal conduct. The outcome of a prolonged NCAA investigation is scheduled to be resolved this month.

Those concerns disappeared as Patterson completed touchdown throws of 71 and 77 yards to A.J. Brown in the opening three minutes of the second half. DeMarkus Lodge had touchdown receptions of 5 and 14 yards in the first and third quarters, respectively. Patterson finished 28-of-35 as the Rebels rolled up 531 yards of total offence.

The Rebels put it away on a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown by Jaylon Jones for an insurmountable 33-13 lead late in the third quarter.