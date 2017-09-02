No. 16 Louisville overcomes mistakes to beat Purdue 35-28

Louisville also was called for five false start penalties in the first 16 minutes, finished with nine and had another penalty for an illegal snap. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, an All-American hopeful, got hurt on an ill-advised return off of a blocked field goal, costing the Cardinals 19 yards on a play that nearly resulted in yet another turnover. Alexander did not return.

Purdue took advantage of the miscues by building a 14-10 halftime lead, extending it to 21-13 in the third quarter and then retaking the lead on Elijah Sindelar's 14-yard TD pass to Jackson Anthrop with 10:48 left.

Bu Jackson put it away by leading Louisville to back-to-back scores.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Louisville: The victory shouldn't fool anyone. While the Cardinals pulled it out and Jackson put up Heisman-like numbers, the Cardinals must make a lot of improvement over the next two weeks to challenge defending national champion Clemson in the ACC.

Purdue: Brohm and the Boilermakers faced long odds but fought hard and played well enough to challenge a team expected to compete for a College Football Playoff spot. It's an encouraging start for the rebuilding program.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Opens ACC play on Sept. 9 at North Carolina, its final tuneup before facing Clemson.

Purdue: Will play underneath the lights Friday night when Mid-American Conference contender Ohio comes to town.

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press