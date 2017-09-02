Calhoun's single breaks tie in 10th, Angels beat Rangers 7-4

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kole Calhoun hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Saturday night.

Los Angeles remained 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the AL's second wild card berth. Texas fell to four games behind the Twins.

Losing pitcher Jose Leclerc (2-3) walked the first three batters in the 10th. Two scored when Calhoun looped his single into left field, and the third came in on a sacrifice fly by C.J. Cron, who had three RBIs in the game.

The Rangers led 4-2 with two outs in the top of the ninth before Luis Valbuena doubled and Cron lined his 13th home run into the left field stands against rookie Ricky Rodriguez to tie the game at 4.