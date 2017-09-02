Busted 2-point conversion lifts ULL over SE Louisiana 51-48

LAFAYETTE, La. — Joe Dillon returned a fumbled 2-point conversion attempt 98 yards into the end zone with 42 seconds left to cap Louisiana-Lafayette's wild, 51-48 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Southeastern Louisiana got within one, 49-48, after Lorenzo Nunez lofted a 29-yard touchdown pass to Nih-Jer Jackson to cap a 95-yard drive. Following a timeout, Nunez dropped back to pass on the 2-point attempt and was pressured by three defenders. Nunez fumbled and Dillon scooped up the ball and ran untouched for the score.

The Ragin' Cajuns recovered the ensuing onside kick to end the game.

Four Louisiana-Lafayette players ran for touchdowns as the Ragin' Cajuns finished with 201 yards on the ground. Trey Ragas led ULL with 61 yards rushing and a score.