No. 1 Alabama defence smothers No. 3 Florida State 24-7

"The defence did a fantastic job, especially in the second half," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "Special teams was a big difference. It's good to get a win, but we have a lot of work to do."

"We'll get better," he added ominously for the rest of the nation.

With the Tide still clinging to that three-point lead, the game was essentially decided by a seven-play sequence toward the end of the third quarter. Backed up in his own territory, Logan Tyler's punt was smothered by Harris, racing in from the left side, and Dylan Moses fell on it at the Florida State 6.

The Seminoles made an impressive stand, forcing Alabama to settle for Andy Pappanastos' 25-yard field goal.

It was all for naught when, on the ensuing kickoff, Keith Gavin muffed the ball in the end zone, picked it up, ran into one of his own men, and then fumbled on a hit by Moses. Keith Holcombe recovered at the 11, and Harris ran up the middle for a touchdown on the very next play, splitting two would-be tacklers at the 5.

Florida State managed only 65 yards in the second half and finished with 250 in the game. Alabama had only 269 yards, and missed a pair of field goals, but it didn't really matter with all the chances created by the defence and special teams.

"This game tells us where we are," Saban said, "and where we need to go."

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: The Tide looked very much like a team worthy of its No. 1 ranking. While the no-call on the potential pass interference penalty was a huge break, there was no doubt about the better team in this game. Alabama, which has been a part of the national championship race essentially every year of Saban's decade-long tenure, figures to be right in the mix again — led, as always, by its defence. The offence still needs a bit of work, especially the passing game.

Florida State: The Seminoles were looking to regain a bit of their swagger after back-to-back 10-3 seasons, which would be a cause for celebration at most schools but not in Tallahassee. Florida State thought it had the squad to contend again for a national title, but the offence was no match for the Crimson Tide and Francois' injury could be a huge blow. '

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Fresno State next Saturday in first game of the season at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Florida State: Returns home to face Louisiana-Monroe next weekend.

By Paul Newberry, The Associated Press