Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 1
Cleveland 5 Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 5 Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 17 Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 7 Texas 4, 10 innings
Seattle 7 Oakland 6
National League
Chicago Cubs 14 Atlanta 12
San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 5, 1st game
San Francisco 2 St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 0
Miami 10 Philadelphia 9
Washington 3 Milwaukee 2
Arizona 6 Colorado 2
San Diego 7 L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game
Interleague
Houston 12 N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
Houston 4 N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
---
MLS
Chicago 1 Montreal 0
New England 4 Orlando City 0
New York 2 FC Dallas 2
Los Angeles 3 Colorado 0
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-7), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10) at Minnesota (Santana 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Perez 10-10), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 3-7) at Seattle (Albers 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-6), 7:35 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia (Thompson 1-1) at Miami (Urena 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Jackson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 6-7) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 3-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 14-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-8), 4:40 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-3) at Houston (Fiers 8-9), 2:10 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Saturday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 1
Cleveland 5 Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 5 Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 17 Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 7 Texas 4, 10 innings
Seattle 7 Oakland 6
National League
Chicago Cubs 14 Atlanta 12
San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 5, 1st game
San Francisco 2 St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 0
Miami 10 Philadelphia 9
Washington 3 Milwaukee 2
Arizona 6 Colorado 2
San Diego 7 L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game
Interleague
Houston 12 N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
Houston 4 N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
---
MLS
Chicago 1 Montreal 0
New England 4 Orlando City 0
New York 2 FC Dallas 2
Los Angeles 3 Colorado 0
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-7), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10) at Minnesota (Santana 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Perez 10-10), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 3-7) at Seattle (Albers 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-6), 7:35 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia (Thompson 1-1) at Miami (Urena 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Jackson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 6-7) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 3-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 14-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-8), 4:40 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-3) at Houston (Fiers 8-9), 2:10 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Saturday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 1
Cleveland 5 Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 5 Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 17 Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 7 Texas 4, 10 innings
Seattle 7 Oakland 6
National League
Chicago Cubs 14 Atlanta 12
San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 5, 1st game
San Francisco 2 St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 0
Miami 10 Philadelphia 9
Washington 3 Milwaukee 2
Arizona 6 Colorado 2
San Diego 7 L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game
Interleague
Houston 12 N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
Houston 4 N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
---
MLS
Chicago 1 Montreal 0
New England 4 Orlando City 0
New York 2 FC Dallas 2
Los Angeles 3 Colorado 0
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-7), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10) at Minnesota (Santana 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Perez 10-10), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 3-7) at Seattle (Albers 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-6), 7:35 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia (Thompson 1-1) at Miami (Urena 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Jackson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 6-7) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 3-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 14-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-8), 4:40 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-3) at Houston (Fiers 8-9), 2:10 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press