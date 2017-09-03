Arizona rolls over Northern Arizona 62-24

TUCSON, Ariz. — Brandon Dawkins accounted for three touchdowns and Arizona ran for 506 yards to open the season with a 62-24 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Arizona struggled to slow the FCS Lumberjacks and sputtered on offence in the first quarter before coming alive.

Shun Brown sparked the Wildcats with a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown and Dawkins got their offence going with his arm and his legs. The junior ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, and threw for 89 yards and a score to help the Wildcats win their 17th straight home opener.

Arizona had six different players score rushing touchdowns and fell just short of the school record of 511 yards rushing set in the 2016 season finale against Arizona State.