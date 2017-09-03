Tom Herman's Texas debut was a dud with familiar problems

AUSTIN, Texas — Bad defence, bad special teams and bad penalties. And the same old result.

Outside of those $10 million locker rooms, Tom Herman hasn't really fixed much at Texas so far.

With a 51-41 loss to Maryland on Saturday, Herman's Longhorns tripped into the 2017 season looking a lot like the team from 2016. And 2015. And 2014.

Once again, Texas got pushed around at the line of scrimmage and gave up big plays on special teams along with big-play touchdowns in a loss that deflated a fan base eager for Herman to turn things around after three consecutive losing seasons under Charlie Strong.

Texas is back? Back to where it was before. And Strong isn't around to blame for this one. Herman praised his team for fighting to the end of the game but that will be of little solace in a program that lost its home opener for the first time since 1999.

"I told our guys never to get used to this feeling, but that we all thought that we were going to come in here and in nine months, sprinkle some fairy dust on this team and think that we've arrived, then we're wrong," Herman said.

Herman didn't sound angry in his postgame comments. He was rather subdued. And his players said the problems can be fixed.

"It was a lot of self-inflicted wounds. We're going to get those things fixed because those are game changers," junior linebacker Malik Jefferson said.

That too sounds a lot like what Texas players have been saying for years. But how to fix a defensive line that continues to get pushed around at the line of scrimmage? Herman chided the defensive line when he first arrived, but softened last week when he called it the surprise group of training camp. Nose tackle Poona Ford was named a team captain.

Ford blocked a field goal that was returned for a touchdown, but Maryland manhandled Texas' defensive front, averaging 6.1 yards per rush. Ty Johnson ran for 132 yards on 12 carries, an average of 11 yards per carry, for the Terrapins. Before he got hurt in the third quarter, Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was 9 of 12 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Kasim Hill was 3 of 3 and converted a huge fourth quarter third down that set up a touchdown.