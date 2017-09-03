Kohli's 2nd straight century seals 5-0 ODI sweep for India

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Virat Kohli hit a second straight century as India swept the one-day international series 5-0 by beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the fifth and final match on Sunday.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a maiden five-wicket haul to help India dismiss Sri Lanka for 238 before India replied with 239-4 with 21 deliveries to spare.

Kohli was unbeaten on 110 following his 131 in the fourth ODI. He faced 116 deliveries and hit nine boundaries on Sunday.

Kedar Jadhav made 63 and shared a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket with Kohli before getting out just two runs from victory.