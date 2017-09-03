Musburger, who went on to become the voice of college basketball and football for ABC and ESPN after leaving CBS, believes one factor made his show — and by extension, all of those that followed — must-watch TV for football fans.

"The fact we were live," Musburger says. "We made no bones about it. There is nothing like live TV. I hate taped television.

"The great CBS newsman Harry Reasoner was doing a radio show and was taping and he stumbled and just kept going. I asked him why he didn't stop the taping and redo it. His answer: 'It shows you are human when you make a mistake, and people think it is live.'"

Musburger's studio shows not only were live, there were frequent cuts to the various stadiums from which CBS games would be telecast. His "You are looking live" mantra, which seems to define him as much as "Back, Back, Back" belongs to Chris Berman, was applied to the stadium shots, which were designed mainly to show weather conditions.

Of course, as Musburger points out — and his current venture is the Vegas Stats and Information Network, which has a presence on SiriusXM radio with Musburger at the microphone — those stadium shots were a favourite of bettors looking for any edge. That hasn't changed, with the added attraction of fantasy football players nowadays.

Even in this digital age, Musburger insists "The NFL Today" and its offshoots serve a major purpose: cheaper programming, even though the likes of Esiason and Cowher make nice salaries for the show.

"Its biggest impact certainly was on studio shows, and everyone soon realized this would be a part of your NFL coverage," Musburger says. "As rights fees went up for actual coverage of games, then the shows expanded from 30 (minutes) or one hour because you could run more commercials. That is why there are much longer pregames than during my era."

That's not the only reason for the added length. Many of the pregame programs need to make sure the casts of thousands get their say, and all the yucks and jokes get on the air.

That's not the purpose of such studio shows, Gumbel notes.

"It's pretty much the same as now, trying to get a hook on the viewers. It's really a grab for viewers," Gumbel says. "And you want it to be fun.

"You try to get the best out of the people you work with. But there is nothing worse than forced yucks."

"The NFL Today," of course, also presents halftime and postgame highlights and analysis, as do the other network studio shows. But it's really the pregame presentation that resonates.

"It brought a sparkle around the games," Musburger says. "Still does."

___

By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press