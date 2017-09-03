The Latest: Shapovalov, Carreno Busta start at rainy US Open

Their fourth-round match under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium is the only one that will start before the afternoon. Because of rains that started late Saturday and continued into Sunday morning, play on all outer courts was not to begin before noon.

The rain had slowed and was expected to stop Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov is trying to become the youngest U.S. Open quarterfinalist since Andre Agassi in 1988, when he was also 18.

At No. 12, Carreno Busta is the highest-seeded player remaining on that half of the men's draw.