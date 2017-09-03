Ace! Lindsay Davenport among female coaches in pro tennis

Chris Evert has an academy in Boca Raton, Florida, that has trained many young players, including Keys and American Jennifer Brady. Both advanced to the second week of the U.S. Open.

Clijsters, who won the U.S. Open in 2005 and 2009-10, has assisted Belgian players Mertens, Kirsten Flipkens and Yanina Wickmayer by letting them practice at her academy in Bree. They all have their own male coaches. But Clijsters is often in the stands of major events to cheer on her countrywomen.

"She's just really supportive and a good friend," Wickmayer said.

Andy Murray, who was initially coached by his mother, hired 2006 Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Mauresmo for two years. She stepped aside in 2016 after having a child.

Fernandez says whether the coach is male or female, it's more about "the right fit."

"The chemistry has to be right," she said. "I think a woman can coach a man as easily as they can coach a woman. It's just been harder because women go on to have families and it's tougher to take the time off to dedicate oneself full-time to the coaching."

Davenport has four children and shares the coaching duties with Thomas Hogstedt.

Currently, the men's tour provides child care, but the women's tour does not. With top players such as Victoria Azarenka having children and Serena Williams about to join the ranks of motherhood, that may change.

The WTA did not immediately return a request for comment on child care.

Fernandez said in the past, women hired male coaches because they got "two in one" — a coach and hitting partner with a faster — paced ball. These days, most top players have a team that includes a coach, hitting partner, fitness trainer, physiotherapist, statistician and family support.

Unlike the ATP, the WTA allows on-court coaching between sets of matches. Viewers could listen in while current Fed Cup coach Kathy Rinaldi offered strategy and encouragement to American Christina McHale during a recent tournament ahead of the U.S Open.

Fernandez had an early mentor in King, who coached Davenport (singles) and Fernandez and Gigi Fernandez (doubles) to gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

"I learned a lot from Billie Jean, she gave me great advice when I went into the coaching role," Fernandez said. "You have to really learn about each individual, everybody is different, and how to connect. It's important for players to play to their strengths.

"Coaching is so much fun. It's fun when you see the players develop and improve."

King is all for more female coaches at every level of the sport — recreational, college and the pros.

"It doesn't matter if you're male or female, it's about knowing the game," she said.

By Melissa Murphy, The Associated Press