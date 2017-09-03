Verlander officially introduced in Houston after trade

"I'm excited to work with these guys and see these guys up close," he said. "I think this rotation has a chance to be something pretty special."

The six-time All Star is a playoff veteran having appeared in the post-season five times. He is 7-5 with a 3.39 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 16 career starts in the playoffs.

He is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA in 28 starts this season. The Tigers got minor league prospects outfielder Daz Cameron, right-hander Franklin Perez and catcher Jake Rogers as well as a player to be named later or cash in the deal.

Manager A.J. Hinch loves the experience he brings to the team and joked that he was already 2-0 with the Astros after they won both games of their doubleheader on Saturday after Verlander arrived at Minute Maid Park.

"He's a winner," Hinch said. "We've had a couple of seasons here in a row that we're very proud of that are winning seasons and he's going to create more of that for us ... he's as big of a potential impact as we could have imagined."

Verlander will make his debut for the Astros on Tuesday at Seattle. He's already thought about what it will be like to pitch for team other than the Tigers for the first time in his professional career after he was drafted by Detroit in 2004.

"It will be different in my routine and everything getting ready and just getting accustomed to everything around, but once you step on the mound it's business as usual," he said.

Though he won't actually play for the Astros for a couple more days, he has already received a warm welcome from Houston fans, getting a standing ovation on Saturday when he was introduced and shown on the big screen.

"I'm getting goosebumps right now just thinking about it," he said. "It was really a special moment."

