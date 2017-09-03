AP Source: Bills to cut Brown after claiming 3 on waivers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A person with direct knowledge of the decision has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills will release receiver Philly Brown.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Sunday because the Bills have not announced the move first reported by ESPN.com.

Brown was an off-season free-agent addition, who spent his first three years in Carolina.

The move coincided with the Bills claiming three players on waivers, including former Detroit Lions tight end Khari Lee.