Proepper's brace leads Netherlands to 3-1 win over Bulgaria

Only the group winner qualifies automatically for Russia, but the best second-placed teams from Europe can still earn a place through playoffs.

Advocaat made three changes to the Netherlands team that was thrashed 4-0 by France in Saint-Denis on Thursday with Tonny Vilhena replacing the suspended Kevin Strootman and Kenny Tete coming into defence instead of Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

But Proepper was clearly the most successful change as he opened his international scoring account early in the first half, tapping in a cross from the left by Daley Blind, and doubled his tally with a well-placed header.

Advocaat said he was satisfied with the result, "but we should have scored more goals."

___

HIGH-SCORING SWEDEN

After slumping to a surprise 3-2 defeat in Bulgaria on Thursday, Sweden made no mistakes in Borisov, beating Belarus 4-0.

In a tight group that could see goal difference play a crucial role, Sweden rushed out of the blocks, scoring three times in the first half, but could only add one more after the break.

Still, the goals were enough to put Sweden on top of Group A on goal difference, ahead of France, which was level on 16 points, but was playing Luxembourg later Sunday.

Emil Forsberg, Christoffer Nyman and Marcus Berg all scored in the first half to put the Swedes in control and Andreas Granqvist converted a penalty in the 84th.

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press