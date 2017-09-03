Rams claim C Dielman, C Neary, DT Jefferson off waivers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson and centres J.J. Dielman and Aaron Neary off waivers.

The Rams made the claims Sunday, bolstering their questionable depth on both lines. They haven't yet made the corresponding moves to fit the players on their 53-man roster.

Jefferson was a fifth-round pick by Seattle last year, appearing in three games before incurring a season-ending knee injury.

Dielman was a fifth-round pick by Cincinnati this year. He was a three-year starter at Utah, including two seasons as a right tackle.