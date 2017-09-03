Osorio believes he has turned a corner

Osorio, selected to start against Jamaica by Canada coach Octavio Zambrano, prized the win on home turf. But he clearly took positives from his own performance.

"This year, a lot of people have been talking about my (playing) minutes and stuff like that," he said. "All that went out the window for me today. Today was a chance to me to show what I can do.

"I've never stopped believing in myself and I know my ability. My teammates know my ability."

Unlike former national team coach Benito Floro, Zambrano is a believer — although he acknowledged having a talk with Osorio during the July Gold Cup about clarifying his role.

Prior to acquiring Vazquez, Toronto was searching for a playmaker with Osorio among those asked to help create or score goals. Rather than using Osorio — who has 14 career MLS goals as well as two for Canada — as an attacking midfielder, Zambrano sees him as a two-way link player.

Vanney agrees, given his comments after the recent Philadelphia game.

"The addition of Victor out there means that sometimes Oso doesn't have to be the guy who plays the final ball," Vanney told reporters in praising Osorio's performance. "We leave that to Victor .. It takes a little bit of that burden and he can be what he is, which is an outstanding possession-oriented player, and move the game around and move defenders around."

Osorio likes the role.

"I think both coaches see me as a (No.) 8. I'm happy to be a (No. 8). I like to help on both ends. I think defensively I put myself in good positions to help my teammates win the ball back."

In many ways, Osorio is a study in perseverance.

While a native of Brampton, Ont., he has travelled a long way to get where he is today.

He spent two years at Club Nacional in Montevideo, Uruguay, thanks to an entree to the club via coach Jorge Amura at the Clarkson Sheridan Soccer Club in suburban Mississauga, Ont. Amura played in Uruguay and is well-connected there. Club Nacional saw Osorio play on a trip to Uruguay and invited the 18-year-old to join them.

Osorio, who speaks Spanish by virtue of his parents coming from Colombia, spent two years with the club, graduating from the under-19 ranks to the reserves before returning home at the end of 2011.

Back in Toronto, he earned an invitation in September 2012 to join the TFC academy after excelled for SC Toronto in the Canadian Soccer League. Several months later he was TFC camp, impressing then manager Ryan Nelsen as a 20-year-old and making his regular-season debut in 2013.

___

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press