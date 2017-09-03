Redskins safety Su'a Cravens talked out of retiring

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens had to be talked out of retiring on Sunday during a meeting with team president Bruce Allen, and his future with the team is in doubt.

The 22-year-old Cravens, Washington's expected starter at strong safety, has been out since Aug. 15 following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, but was expected to return to practice this week to prepare for the season opener Sept. 10 against Philadelphia.

Agent Fadde Mikhail did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The organization's second-round pick in 2016 after a stellar career at Southern California, Cravens saw significant playing time as a reserve linebacker in his rookie season while missing five games with a concussion and an arm injury.