Titans Preview Capsule

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-7)

New faces: WR Corey Davis, CB Adoree Jackson, WR Eric Decker, DT Sylvester Williams, WR Taywan Taylor, CB Logan Ryan, S Johnathan Cyprien, TE Jonnu Smith, LB Erik Walden, LB Daren Bates, G/C Tim Lelito, S Brynden Trawick.

Key losses: CB Jason McCourty, WR Kendall Wright, S Rashad Johnson, NT Al Woods.

Strengths: Pro Bowl RB DeMarco Murray led AFC in rushing, and offensive line returns all five starters. QB Marcus Mariota is healthy after breaking right leg Dec. 24, and took first snaps of training camp. Titans revamped wide receivers group, giving Mariota more options for quarterback whose 95.6 passer rating was 10th in NFL last season. Titans ranked second in NFL against run and sixth with 40 sacks.

Weaknesses: Secondary. Tennessee was better than only two teams defending passes last season, and secondary could feature four new starters from year ago thanks to Ryan, Jackson and Cyprien, with S Kevin Byard set to start his second NFL season.

Fantasy Players To Watch: Mariota, Murray, RB Derrick Henry, Davis, Decker, WR Rishard Matthews, TE Delanie Walker.

Expectations: Titans made six-win improvement from NFL-worst 3-13 in 2015, just missing out on AFC South title won by Houston. Earning franchise's first playoff berth since 2008 and first post-season victory since January 2004 in coach Mike Mularkey's second full season tops priorities.

