Raiders Preview Capsule

Weaknesses: Defence full of holes despite presence of Defensive Player of Year Khalil Mack and fellow edge rusher Bruce Irvin. Interior rush should be improved with healthy Mario Edwards Jr. and Vanderdoes. Still many questions at linebacker, secondary. Lee looked like fifth-round pick in preseason and might not be answer at MLB. Sean Smith struggled again at cornerback. Conley missed all of preseason with shin injury. Pagano expected to improve communication on back end, but no progress evident in preseason.

Fantasy Players To Watch: WR Amari Cooper. Cooper put up big numbers in second season with 83 catches for 1,153 yards; touchdowns could get boost from only five last season. Cooper rarely targeted in red zone with five catches on 13 throws with no TDs. He bulked up this off-season to help get off line better against press coverage and outmuscle defenders for contested catches in hopes of red zone boost.

Expectations: Raiders enter season with hopes of challenging New England for AFC dominance and giving Oakland championship before team leaves for Las Vegas in 2020. First must figure out way to get past Kansas City in division after getting swept last two years. Raiders ended 13-year playoff drought only to lose opener at Houston with Carr sidelined by broken leg. With Carr healthy, offence could be even more powerful this season. Beast Mode looked fresh in preseason for possible boost to power run game. Raiders could contend if defence improves. Oakland allowed NFL-worst 61 completions of at least 20 yards last season and ranked last with 25 sacks.

___