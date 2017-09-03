Jaguars add 5 off waivers, cut 3rd-string QB Brandon Allen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars added five players off waivers Sunday and cut third-string quarterback Brandon Allen.

The Jaguars acquired tight end James O'Shaughnessy (New England), defensive tackle Eli Ankou (Houston), linebacker Donald Payne (Baltimore), defensive back Lafayette Pitts (Miami) and offensive tackle William Poehls (Chicago). The Patriots traded with Kansas City to get O'Shaughnessy during the draft, so he's joining his third team in four months.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Jaguars released veteran defensive tackle Stefan Charles and waived Allen, offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi, linebacker Hayes Pullard and tight end Neal Sterling. Cutting Allen leaves the Jaguars with two quarterbacks: starter Blake Bortles and backup Chad Henne.

Allen could land on Jacksonville's practice squad if he clears waivers.