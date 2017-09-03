France held by Luxembourg; Belgium qualifies for World Cup

France wasted its chance to move a step closer to World Cup qualification after a 0-0 home draw with Luxembourg that leaves automatic qualification from Group A wide open with two games to go.

Belgium overcame stern resistance from Greece to qualify for the World Cup, winning 2-1 away from home. Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's winning goal put the other Red Devils out of reach at the top of Group H.

Sweden moved one point behind France after easing to a 4-0 win away to Belarus, while a selection choice from Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat paid off as midfielder Davy Proepper scored his first two international goals in a 3-1 home win against Bulgaria.

Advocaat's side is three points behind Sweden with two games remaining and still in with an outside chance of securing a playoff spot.