No. 3 Florida State looks to regroup after Francois injury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Third-ranked Florida State faces a second straight season of trying to regroup after an injury to one of its top players. This one though strikes right at the heart of the offence in quarterback Deondre Francois.

The sophomore injured his left knee during the fourth quarter Saturday night in a 24-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama in Atlanta. Francois was hurt when he was sacked from behind by Ronnie Harrison. Francois was helped off the field and could not put any weight on his left knee before being carted off.

Francois was receiving further testing in Tallahassee on Sunday. Coach Jimbo Fisher is expected to have a further update during his weekly press conference Monday.

The only diagnosis Fisher had after the game was "unfortunately, he's hurt." Francois was on crutches and the left leg had an air cast applied to it after he received X-rays.

"To look back and see your quarterback holding his knee, it's frightening," centre Alec Eberle said. "But at the same time, we know Deondre is a tough and persevering guy."

Last season the Seminoles lost safety Derwin James after he injured his knee in the second game against Charleston Southern. Florida State proceeded to lose two of its next three games, including a 63-20 drubbing at Louisville. The Seminoles were also near the bottom of the national statistics in pass defence until turning things around the second half of the season.

"We're not going to quit as a team and lay down," James said. "It's not just a one-game season. We have to show up ready to play."

The quarterbacks find themselves in the same situation as last season's secondary — light on depth and experience. Francois started all 13 games last season and threw for the fifth-most yards in school history (3,350).

Of the four quarterbacks after Francois on the depth chart, none of them have started a college game and have a combined 19 pass attempts.

All of those passes have been attempted by junior J.J. Cosentino, but it is unlikely he would move to the top. James Blackman was in for the final series against Alabama and Fisher said that the 6-foot-5, 195-pound freshman would likely take over if Francois misses any time.