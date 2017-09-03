USC needs to improve run defence before facing Stanford

"We haven't gone live in two weeks now and we're only going to get more comfortable," middle linebacker Cam Smith said.

Smith missed the first half because of a targeting ejection in the Rose Bowl, and there was a noticeable improvement in the run defence after he returned.

Western Michigan rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries in the second half, with LeVant Bellamy's 48-yard run in the fourth quarter accounting for most of the damage.

Hawkins credited Smith's presence for improved communication on defence, noting that he had to take on a larger role in the first half in pre-play calls and adjustments to help USC's two first-time starters at inside linebacker, Jordan Iosefa and John Houston Jr.

"No slack on Jordan Iosefa, he played great," Hawkins said. "He didn't bust any runs or anything like that, he played great, but there is just a different presence when you have your leader in there."

Smith was also fresh in the fourth quarter on a brutally hot afternoon, and he hinted the conditions kept USC from playing with its usual energy.

"Our emotions were down. We weren't flying around like we normally do," Smith said.

But USC stood in there, even as Western Michigan ran the ball 48 times.

The Cardinal will have no qualms about giving a similar workload to Love and Cameron Scarlett. During its current three-game winning streak over USC, Stanford has averaged 49.3 carries per game and rushed for at least 195 yards in each victory. USC gave up a season-high 302 yards rushing in last year's 27-10 loss.

"We got to get better, we know it," Hawkins said. "We got a lot of things to work on and we'll do that come Stanford."

