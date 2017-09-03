Dolphins claim Cody Parkey to replace kicker Andrew Franks

DAVIE, Fla. — Kicker Cody Parkey has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins, who released Andrew Franks, their kicker the past two seasons.

The Dolphins also claimed former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Justin March-Lillard on Sunday. He played in only five games last year because of a broken hand.

Parkey was released Saturday by the Cleveland Browns. In next Sunday's season opener he'll kick in the same stadium where he missed three field goal attempts for the Browns last year when they lost to Miami in overtime. In other games he went 17 for 19.

Parkey made the Pro Bowl in 2014, when he went 32 for 36 on field goals for the Philadelphia Eagles and set an NFL rookie record with 150 points.