After getting call check swing, Cain lifts Royals over Twins

Scott Alexander (4-3) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Ian Kennedy.

Alex Gordon, a four-time Gold Glove winner, allowed Eduardo Escobar's leadoff fly to the left-field warning track to deflect off his glove for an error that allowed Escobar to reach second. Brandon Maurer struck out Gimenez, then retired Ehire Adrianza on a flyout and Dozier on a popup for his 21st save in 25 chances.

Minnesota, which leads Baltimore and the Los Angeles Angels by 1 1/2 games for the second AL wild card, lost for the second time in seven games. The Royals closed within 3 1/2 games of the Twins and are a half-game behind Seattle and Texas.

"We had to get this one today," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "It was a game that we absolutely had to have. It just shows the character of our team, flushing that game yesterday."

Melky Cabrera hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which rebounded from a 17-0 loss Saturday.

Escobar hit his third homer in two days.

BUXTON BACK

Buxton had a scare last week after a bone bruise in his hand, but the speedy outfielder only missed one game and the layoff hasn't stopped his strong second-half run.

Buxton had two hits, including his fifth triple, driving in two runs with a bloop in the sixth to give Minnesota a lead. He's 5 for 7 the last two games and is hitting .348 since Aug. 1.

SECURING A STARTER

After another disappointing outing by Dillon Gee on Friday, Minnesota start rookie right-hander Aaron Slegers on Wednesday at Tampa Bay.

Slegers will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to make his second major league appearance. He allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings in doubleheader start as the 26th player against the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 17.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Yost said LHP Danny Duffy (left elbow impingement) threw from 60 feet on Saturday. There's still no timetable on Duffy's return, and Yost said it's possible RHP Sam Gaviglio would start on Thursday in Duffy's turn.

Twins: C Jason Castro was activated from the concussion DL. He had been out since Aug. 24 after taking multiple foul tips off his mask. ... Molitor said 3B Miguel Sano (stress reaction in his left shin) is feeling better but won't make the upcoming trip.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jakob Junis (6-2, 4.41 ERA) starts the opening game Monday in Detroit. Junis beat Tampa Bay in his last outing, allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight. The Tigers will start RHP Artie Lewicki, who will be making his major league debut.

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (12-6, 3.80) starts Monday at Tampa Bay. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last outing.

By Brian Hall, The Associated Press