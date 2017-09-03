Lynx beat Mystics 86-72 for top seed in WNBA Playoffs

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Maya Moore scored 26 points and Renee Montgomery added 18 to help the Minnesota Lynx secure the top seed in the playoffs with an 86-72 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Minnesota (27-7) finished the season a game ahead of Los Angeles (26-8). Both teams have byes until in the semifinals on Sept. 12.

Washington (18-16) is the sixth seed and plays the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.

Kristi Toliver hit a 3-pointer with 4:28 remaining to pull Washington within 80-71, but Moore answered at the other end and the Mystics didn't score again until the 2:09 mark.