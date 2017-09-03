Godley helps D-backs beat Rockies 5-1 for 10th straight win

The Rockies didn't start third baseman Nolan Arenado, first baseman Mark Reynolds and outfielder Ian Desmond. They also switched around the batting order, with usual leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon dropping to the No. 3 spot. Blackmon had a tying single in the fifth.

Arizona gave NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt the day off, along with outfielders A.J. Pollock and J.D. Martinez.

The Rockies had something brewing in the eighth after back-to-back singles. But reliever Jimmie Sherfy struck out three straight to quell the threat. He picked up the save with two scoreless innings.

The Diamondbacks were held scoreless in the first inning. That's significant because it snapped a streak of leading after 52 consecutive innings dating to the third inning on Aug. 27 against the Giants. It was the third longest-streak since 1920, according to information provided by Arizona from STATS. Baltimore has the record of 55 innings set in 1983.

However, this streak marches on: The team has either lead or been tied for 79 straight innings, which began on Aug. 25. They started this winning streak a day earlier.

"We're going to enjoy this day. We're going to enjoy what we did in Colorado, and then get on that airplane and get ready for a really, really rugged series down in LA," Lovullo said. "We're going to turn the page as quick as possible."

ROUGH HOME STRETCH

Colorado fell to 1-5 on its nine-game homestand.

"Everyone is trying. Everyone is trying really hard," DJ LeMahieu said. "Everyone is focused. But in baseball — it sounds weird — but the harder you try sometimes the harder it is. We have to get back to finding that happy medium, where we've been all year."

GOOD AS GOLDY

No surprise, Goldschmidt isn't a big fan of watching and typically tries to talk his way into the lineup.

"He doesn't want to take days off because he feels like he can get in there and make an impact," Lovullo said. "That's what makes him Paul Goldschmidt."

Goldschmidt is batting .314 with 33 homers and 109 RBIs this season. Those numbers at this point of the season are at or ahead of what he posted in '15 (.319, 27, 97), and '13 (.293, 31, 104) when he was the NL MVP runner-up.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (11-5, 2.97 ERA) starts Monday as the Diamondbacks open a three-game series in Los Angeles. Ray is 6-1 in 11 road starts this season.

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (0-2, 4.88) takes the mound Monday to begin a three-game series against San Francisco. Bettis is looking for his first win since returning from testicular cancer.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press