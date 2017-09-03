Chargers Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-11)

New faces: Coach Anthony Lynn, defensive co-ordinator Gus Bradley, LT Russell Okung, WR Mike Williams.

Key losses: OT King Dunlap, LB Manti Te'o, CB Brandon Flowers, G D.J. Fluker, WR Stevie Johnson, RB Danny Woodhead, OG Forrest Lamp (injured), LB Denzel Perryman (injured ankle).

Strengths: QB Philip Rivers hasn't missed game in 11 years and remains among NFL's best. After rough 2016, he now has ample targets with improved health of Keenan Allen. Injured rookie WR Mike Williams also should help out at some point. Offensive line likely improves with Okung protecting Rivers' blind side. Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram among best pass-rushing duos in game. Secondary looks reinvigorated after return of CB Jason Verrett.

Weaknesses: Injuries already creeping in yet again for team that hasn't stayed healthy last two years. Offensive line would have been better with rookie Forrest Lamp, who's lost for season with torn ACL. Perryman's absence leaves inexperience up middle likely until October. First-round pick Williams (back) still hasn't played, hampering his development. They're also going with rookie K Younghoe Koo, who must prove himself under pressure.

Fantasy Players to Watch: Rivers always puts up numbers. RB Melvin Gordon will get ample carries. WR Tyrell Williams could see plenty of balls with defences focusing on Allen. Bosa, Ingram look unstoppable again with chance to rack up sacks in bunches.

Expectations: Although relocation season brings many uncertainties, major improvement seems possible for team that was crushed by injuries for final two seasons in San Diego. Lynn has brought strong leadership to first head coaching job, while Bradley and offensive co-ordinator Ken Whisenhunt are seasoned tacticians. Chargers have ample offensive talent for Rivers, and Bradley's 4-3 defence should have personnel to succeed. Best scenario is 9-7 with shot at playoff berth, but AFC West probably is best NFL division.

