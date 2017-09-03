Giants Preview Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (11-6)

New faces: WR Brandon Marshall, TE Evan Engram, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, PK Aldrick Rosas, QB Geno Smith, OL D.J. Fluker, TE Rhett Ellison.

Key losses: DT Jonathan Hankins, RT Marshall Newhouse, PK Robbie Gould.

Strengths: This is going to be one of best defences in league, with S Landon Collins, DEs Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul, and CB Janoris Jenkins looking very good in camp. QB Eli Manning has more options than Odell Beckham Jr. to target.

Weaknesses: Offensive line is major question mark, especially left tackle Ereck Flowers and whoever plays right guard, John Jerry or Brett Jones. Rosas did everything right in winning placekicking job from veteran Mike Nugent, but you never know with 22-year-old who has never kicked in regular-season game. Second-year RB Paul Perkins has much to prove as starter.

Fantasy Players To Watch: Beckham is going to come close to 100 catches and double digits in touchdowns, and rookie TE Engram is going to produce. If there is someone on defence to take, it's Collins. Defence as whole is worth it.

Expectations: Ben McAdoo got Giants back to playoffs for first time since 2011 season in first season as head coach. More is expected this year, even if line disappoints. Defence can carry this team like it did a year ago. Only thing that severely changes prospects is injury to Manning. Uncertain that Smith or rookie Davis Webb can adequately replace two-time Super Bowl MVP.

