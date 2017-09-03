AP Source: CJ Spiller signs with Chiefs after getting cut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are signing C.J. Spiller one day after releasing the veteran running back, resolving a curious move on cut day that left Kansas City with only two players on the roster at the position.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday night that Spiller was returning to the Chiefs. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not announced.

The Kansas City Star was the first to report that Spiller was returning to Kansas City.

The reason he was released in the first place was to keep injured cornerback Steven Nelson on the roster. The Chiefs wanted to put Nelson on injured reserve with a designation to return, but they could only do that if the third-year pro made the initial 53-man roster.

The designation means that Nelson, who recently had surgery for a core muscle injury, would be eligible to begin practice in six weeks and could begin playing in games after eight weeks.

Those roster moves leave the Chiefs with five cornerbacks and three running backs, numbers that are more in line with what coach Andy Reid traditionally carries from week to week.

Reid was asked earlier Sunday about the decision to keep just two running backs, rookie Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West, when rosters were trimmed on Saturday. He did mention Spiller by name, but Reid seemed to indicate that something was in the works for him to return to the team.

"We'll see how things go here in the next day or two," Reid said.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach also intimated that Spiller, who appears rejuvenated now that he is finally healthy, would return during a conference call with reporters Saturday night.

"As you know C.J., being a veteran in this league, is not subject to waivers," Veach explained, "and there's a possibility that C.J. may end up on our roster. Again, we've had that conversation.