LEADING OFF: Indians aim for 12th in row, Arizona after 11th

A look at what's happening all around the majors Monday:

___

Labour OF LOVE

The streaking Cleveland Indians try to win their 12th in a row when they open a series in Chicago against the White Sox. The AL Central leaders are having their best run since setting a team record with 14 straight wins last year, and have outscored opponents 79-18 during this string. Trevor Bauer (14-8, 4.46) is set to start for the Indians — he's won a career-best seven consecutive decisions.

ARIZONA AHEAD

The Diamondbacks have either led or been tied for 79 straight innings. That's resulted in a 10-game winning streak for Arizona, its best since a franchise-best 12 wins in a row in 2003. Next up is a series at Dodger Stadium, with lefty Robbie Ray facing Los Angeles lefty Rich Hill. The Dodgers have the best record in the majors despite losing eight of their last nine.

CHECK HIM

The Cubs will see how Javier Baez is feeling, a day after he exited because of blurred vision in his right eye. He was hurt when he made a dive into second base and took a knee from Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies. Baez has been filling in at shortstop with Addison Russell sidelined since early August because of a strained right foot. The Cubs play at Pittsburgh.

RESTLESS NIGHT

It's a quick turnaround for the Yankees following Sunday night's home game vs. Boston. New York plays at 2:05 p.m. EDT in Baltimore, a division rival chasing the Yankees in the AL wild-card race. New York got a bit of a break when the start of Sunday night's game was moved up 30 minutes to 7:35 p.m., and the opener against the surging Orioles was pushed back a half-hour as well. Baltimore right-hander Dylan Bundy (13-8, 3.94 ERA) is coming off a one-hitter vs. Seattle for his first career shutout. The Yankees are skipping Jaime Garcia and starting rookie lefty Jordan Montgomery (7-7, 4.15) instead.