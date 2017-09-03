U Sports Roundup: McMaster wins opener

OTTAWA — Robbie Yochim returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown just before halftime as the McMaster Marauders opened their U Sports football season with a 23-9 victory over the Carleton Ravens on Sunday.
Quarterback Andreas Dueck was 9 of 22 for 65 yards, one touchdown and one interception for McMaster (1-0).
Tommy Nield caught four passes, including the TD, and Mitch O'Connor recovered a fumble for another Marauders touchdown.
Giordy Belifore completed 9-of-15 passes for 118 yards for the Ravens (1-1). Nathan Carter ran for 150 yards on 22 carries and Michael Domagala converted the lone field goal he attempted.
The rest of Carleton's points came on three safeties.
By The Canadian Press
