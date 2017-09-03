U Sports Roundup: McMaster wins opener

OTTAWA — Robbie Yochim returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown just before halftime as the McMaster Marauders opened their U Sports football season with a 23-9 victory over the Carleton Ravens on Sunday.

Quarterback Andreas Dueck was 9 of 22 for 65 yards, one touchdown and one interception for McMaster (1-0).

Tommy Nield caught four passes, including the TD, and Mitch O'Connor recovered a fumble for another Marauders touchdown.

Giordy Belifore completed 9-of-15 passes for 118 yards for the Ravens (1-1). Nathan Carter ran for 150 yards on 22 carries and Michael Domagala converted the lone field goal he attempted.