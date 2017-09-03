Less than year after attack, Kvitova faces Williams at Open

"I'm accepting all major credit cards," Williams said, "and unforced errors."

Kvitova still hasn't quite regained full strength in her left hand, the one operated on after being cut by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

"Given all she's been gone through," Muguruza said, "playing at this level is remarkable."

Kvitova returned to the tour in late May at the French Open.

"I don't think that I can find the right words. It was a difficult time," Kvitova told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd after beating Muguruza. "I didn't know how the journey would end."

On Sunday, Muguruza jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set and earned three break points for a chance to go up 5-1. But Kvitova managed to hold there, erasing that last break chance with a 94 mph ace out wide and starting a run in which she grabbed five of six games.

Muguruza again moved out front in the tiebreaker, at 3-2, before dropping five points in a row. At 4-3, Muguruza pushed a forehand volley long, then double-faulted to set point, before Kvitova put away an overhead to close it.

Muguruza broke to begin the second set, but Kvitova again turned things around quickly.

"Pretty good performance from her," said Muguruza, who still has a chance to move up to No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time after the tournament, depending on other players' results the rest of the way.

