Bangladesh wins toss, bats in pursuit of historic win v Aus

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh — Bangladesh won the toss Monday and elected to bat in the second test as it pursued an historic series victory against Australia.

The Australians dropped batsman Usman Khawaja, picked three spinners and brought in allrounder Hilton Cartwright as a seam bowling backup for Pat Cummins in a revamped lineup that is trying to avoid a first-ever test series defeat to Bangladesh.

Skipper Steve Smith's under-prepared lineup lost the series-opener by 20 runs last week, giving Bangladesh its first test victory over Australia.

The Australian batting struggled in both innings in Dhaka, and the attack was a bowler short after Josh Hazlewood sustained an injury that him out of the second and last test of the series.