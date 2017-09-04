Rahim hits unbeaten 62 for Bangladesh against Australia

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh — Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten 62 Monday to steer his team to 253-6 at the end of the first day after winning the toss and batting in pursuit of a historic test series victory over Australia.

Rahim stalled the Australians progress after offspinner Nathan Lyon (5-77) put the visitors in commanding position with his second straight five-for.

Bangladesh slumped to 117-5 before Rahim and Sabbir Rahman combined for a 105-run sixth wicket stand.

Rahman made his career best 66, a fourth half-century, with six fours and one six off 113 balls. In his almost chanceless innings, Rahim negotiated 149 balls and sent the ball across the rope five times.

Rahim came to the crease after Lyon removed the top four batsmen, all trapped lbw, to leave Bangladesh at 85-4.

Lyon dismissed Tamin Iqbal (9), Imrul Kayes (4) and Soymya Sarkar (33) in the opening session of the second test to have Bangladesh reeling at 70-3, then added the wicket of Mominul Haque (31) in the second session.

It was the first time in test cricket that one bowler had dismissed the top four batsmen leg before wicket.

Bangladesh, on a high after its first-ever test victory over Australia last week, made only one change to its winning lineup and was upbeat after winning the toss for the second time in the series.

But the Australians, making two changes to allow for a three-pronged spin attack, made early inroads when Lyon dismissed Tamim with a quicker ball in the 10th over. Tamim scored half-centuries in both innings in the first test and his loss was an early setback for the hosts.

Lyon tested the Bangladesh batsmen with his straight and quicker deliveries as he operated tirelessly after opening the bowling with paceman Pat Cummins.