No panic among slumping Dodgers heading into stretch run

"These guys are trying to win every single game and there's a certain way we play every single day," manager Dave Roberts said. "I don't see that changing."

In their first season under Roberts, the Dodgers went 17-10 from Sept. 1 to the end of the regular season last year. In three previous seasons under manager Don Mattingly, they were 48-35 over the same stretch.

They won't need to be that dominant to win another division title, so clinching early would allow the Dodgers to set up their rotation for the NL Division Series.

"We do have that luxury," Roberts said.

At the same time, though, he's wary of giving players too much time off.

"They could be rested, but they still have to be sharp," Roberts said. "The conversations I have with position players and our pitchers on a daily basis is to understand their individual needs. I could say give Corey Seager (time off), but who is to say he's going to come back sharp? You've got to manage those things."

Turner isn't worried about the Dodgers shutting it off the rest of this month and then trying to turn it back on for the post-season.

"With this team competing every night and not worrying about the records or where we're at, that's going to create a positive environment throughout September and a competitive environment," he said.

"Guys are going to be playing to make post-season rosters and earn jobs in the post-season. There's going to be a lot of competition. Whichever way it shakes out, we're going to continue getting better."

Regardless of what the Dodgers have done so far, nothing matters until October rolls around. This is a tradition-rich franchise eager to make its first World Series appearance since 1988.

"It just goes back to the maturity of the team and understanding how to show up and win a game every night," Turner said. "It really doesn't matter what day of the year it is."

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press