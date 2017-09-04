Ricciardo gaining a reputation for his overtaking skills

"I'll give him the credit and say he raced clean and fair, but I would have done it on anyone to be honest," Ricciardo said. "Especially when you are coming up through the field and you have that momentum, it doesn't matter who you come up against."

Sitting fourth, Ricciardo took aim at Sebastian Vettel in the other Ferrari.

Ricciardo was gaining more than a second on Vettel each trip around the "Temple of Speed" — and set the race's quickest lap in the process — but ultimately ran out of time.

"I could see Seb and the thought of a podium was tempting me, so I was obviously trying to catch him right up to the end," Ricciardo said. "But I think then he was able to turn it up a bit and I was using every part of my tires.

Still, the result meant Ricciardo extended his lead over Raikkonen in their battle for fourth place in the drivers' standings. Ricciardo gained two more points than Raikkonen and is now six points ahead with seven races remaining.

"The boys did the quickest pit stop and I also got the fastest lap so that's very cool," added Ricciardo, who is among the fan favourites in Monza because of his Italian roots. "You can almost call it a perfect day. We couldn't have done much more from where we started.

"Of course I wanted to be up there on the podium as it looked unreal, but I believe it will come next year."

By Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press