IndyCar Pole Winners

Sports 10:43 AM

1. Will Power, 6

2. Helio Castroneves, 3

3. Graham Rahal, 2

4. Scott Dixon, 1

4. Charlie Kimball, 1

4. Simon Pagenaud, 1

4. Alexander Rossi, 1

4. Takuma Sato, 1

By The Associated Press

IndyCar Pole Winners

Sports 10:43 AM

1. Will Power, 6

2. Helio Castroneves, 3

3. Graham Rahal, 2

4. Scott Dixon, 1

4. Charlie Kimball, 1

4. Simon Pagenaud, 1

4. Alexander Rossi, 1

4. Takuma Sato, 1

By The Associated Press

IndyCar Pole Winners

Sports 10:43 AM

1. Will Power, 6

2. Helio Castroneves, 3

3. Graham Rahal, 2

4. Scott Dixon, 1

4. Charlie Kimball, 1

4. Simon Pagenaud, 1

4. Alexander Rossi, 1

4. Takuma Sato, 1

By The Associated Press