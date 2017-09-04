The Latest: No. 1 Pliskova powers into US Open quarterfinals

Pliskova raced to a 4-0 lead in the fourth-round match and closed the set in just 26 minutes after Brady double-faulted on set point.

Pliskova also played the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. She dropped the first set and had to fight off a match point in the second before rallying to beat No. 27 Zhang Shuai 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

___

11:05 a.m.

Former champions Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro try to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals, while top-seeded Karolina Pliskova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina face American opponents in women's fourth-round matches.

Federer brings an 11-0 record against No. 33 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber into their night matchup. The top-seeded Nadal faces Alexandr Dolgopolov on Monday afternoon.

The No. 24 seed del Potro faces sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem, with the winner getting Federer if the five-time champion can improve his 31-1 record in night matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Pliskova opens the Labor Day schedule against unseeded Jennifer Brady. Svitolina meets No. 15 seed Madison Keys in the nightcap.

Keys, Brady and No. 20 seed CoCo Vandeweghe are trying to join fellow Americans Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens into the women's quarters.

___

By The Associated Press