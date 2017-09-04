LA Chargers re-sign backup quarterback Kellen Clemens

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed backup quarterback Kellen Clemens.

The Chargers put linebacker Denzel Perryman on the reserve/injured list to make room on the 53-man roster Monday.

Clemens has been Philip Rivers' backup for the past three seasons. He threw just 10 passes during that three-year stretch in relief of Rivers, who hasn't missed a game in 11 consecutive seasons.

Clemens was waived by the Chargers last weekend during roster cutdowns. Los Angeles kept quarterback Cardale Jones, acquired early in training camp in a trade with Buffalo.