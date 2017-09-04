Baylor down to 3 freshman RBs because of Hasty's knee injury

WACO, Texas — Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty is expected to out at least four weeks because of a sprained knee.

Coach Matt Rhule said Monday the sophomore will not need surgery. Hasty was hurt in the season-opening 48-45 loss to Liberty in which he ran 11 times for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman John Lovett ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns in his Baylor debut. The Bears also have two other freshman running backs expected to play — Dru Dixon and Trestan Ebner.

Baylor already was without 1,000-yard rusher Terence Williams. The junior is recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. Rhule is optimistic Williams can return in a "couple of weeks."