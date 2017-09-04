No. 1 Bama grieving after fatal shooting of assistant's son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's football team had as much to mourn as to celebrate after a huge opening victory.

On the field, linebackers Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller sustained season-ending injuries in the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 24-7 win over No. 3 Florida State . About 24 hours after the game, a son of wide receivers coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed in Maryland.

That left players and coaches with much more on their mind than football on Monday.

"I just feel real bad, just like everyone else," said Tide receiver Calvin Ridley, who texted his support to Locksley. "I just want him to know I love him and I really don't know anything else about it."

Added coach Nick Saban: "We'll do everything that we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy."

Howard County Police said 25-year-old Meiko Locksley was shot in Columbia, Maryland just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Locksley died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police didn't release further details.

Mike Locksley is also Alabama's co-offensive co-ordinator. He spent last season as an offensive analyst and was Maryland's interim head coach for the final six games in 2015. Players were still absorbing the news Monday afternoon.

"I just heard. That's horrible," offensive tackle Jonah Williams said. "I don't have any words. He's in our thoughts and prayers. We're going to do everything we can for him."

On the field, Alabama is already having to do a reboot at linebacker. Miller (biceps) and Lewis (elbow) both play the same outside linebacker spot, and now both need season-ending surgery.

Lewis had five tackles and Miller three against the Seminoles. Both had a tackle for loss.