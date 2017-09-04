Purdue hoping to sustain inspired effort of season opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It was only one game, but the long-suffering Purdue football program may have recaptured the attention of its fan base on Saturday night with an enthusiastic effort in a 35-28 loss to No. 16 Louisville and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

While Jackson produced 485 yards of total offence and passed for two touchdowns in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium, the four-touchdown underdog Boilermakers led 28-25 in the fourth quarter before Louisville scored the game's final 10 points.

The challenge now for first-year Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is to build on that passion on Friday night in the Boilermakers' home opener against Ohio University, which opened with a 59-0 victory against Hampton.

Purdue was 9-39 in the past four seasons under former coach Darrell Hazell and 22-28 from 2009 through 2012 for Danny Hope. During the Hazell years, Purdue frequently played without enthusiasm and inspired effort.

Brohm's task took a turn in the right direction against a highly skilled Louisville team.

"It's what we talked about all summer and all fall camp, and we got it the first game," Brohm said Monday. "Because of it, we were in the game until the end. Without question, we're going to have to do the same thing this week.

"If just one of our players doesn't think that is the case, we are going to get beat. It has to be a priority. As coaches and players, we have to keep the same intensity and go into the game with the same preparation and will to win."

Without three second-half turnovers, including an interception that was returned 61 yards for a touchdown, Purdue, according to Brohm, played well enough to beat the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Boilermaker freshman wide receiver Jackson Anthrop, who made seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns, said this Purdue team is eager to erase the reputation for a lack of sustained effort that the program has carried for eight seasons.

"Our coaches put us in a good situation," Anthrop said. "They want us to succeed, and (quarterbacks) Elijah Sindelar and David Blough were throwing great balls."