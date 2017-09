Injuries leave lots of questions for Gase's Dolphins

BUDDING STARS?: Miami's deep receiving corps includes DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, both of whom could be on the verge of breakout seasons.

Parker has been slowed by injuries since being taken by Miami in the first round of the 2015 draft, but he and Cutler connected repeatedly on long passes in training camp practices.

"His name is not DeVante; he's a monster," receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said. "If he keeps performing like this, he'll get invited to the Monster Bowl after the season."

The 5-foot-7, 169-pound Grant played little on offence after being taken in the sixth round of last year's draft. But the Dolphins are determined to find ways to take advantage of his speed, and he scored on two long passing plays in the preseason.

DEPLETED: Tannehill was one of three regulars to have his season ended by training camp injuries. Rookie Raekwon McMillan, projected to start at middle linebacker, tore his right ACL on his first play in the first exhibition game. Tony Lippett, projected to be the No. 3 cornerback, tore his Achilles tendon during practice. In addition, starting guard Ted Larsen is expected to miss much of the season with a torn right biceps.

ROOKIES: First-round pick Charles Harris made little impact at defensive end in the preseason, but fifth-round choice Davon Godchaux exceeded expectations and might beat out third-year pro Jordan Phillips for a starting job. Third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley also has a chance to contribute early at cornerback.

FIGHTING THE LAW (OF AVERAGES): Last year Miami went 10-7 in Gase's first season as coach, but the 2017 Dolphins might struggle to reach .500 because of reversion to the mean. That's a fancy way to say they'll be hard-pressed to do so well in close games again.

Last year the Dolphins won their final seven games decided by a touchdown or less, and earned an AFC wild-card berth even though they were outgained by 798 yards.

A fast start would help the Dolphins get ahead of the pace from a year ago, when they were 1-4 before Gase led a turnaround. Another fast finish will be difficult because four of the final eight games are against 2016 playoff teams.

